COVID-19: 7 more charged in anti-lockdown protest in Peterborough featuring Hillier, Bernier

Another seven people have been charged following last Saturday’s anti-lockdown protest in Peterborough.

The gathering of a police-estimated 600 people was attended by Ontario independent MPP Randy Hillier and Maxime Bernier, leader of the federal People’s Party of Canada. Both of them were ticketed for breach of the Reopening Ontario Act, among the eight issued that day: three under the Reopening Ontario Act and five under the Provincial Offences Act for incidents such as public urination.

On Friday, the Peterborough Police Service said the seven additional people were each charged under the Reopening Ontario Act.

“Further, we are aware of new developments regarding efforts to organize a counter-protest on Saturday, May 1, 2021, and are planning accordingly,” Insp. Neil Collins said. “We understand people are frustrated and urge everyone to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner.”

View image in full screen A demonstrator argues with police at a protest against government measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, in Peterborough, Ont., on April 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Thornhill.

View image in full screen Demonstrators march at a protest against government measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, in Peterborough, Ont., on April 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Thornhill.

Police also said Friday that since January, 21 people have been charged in relation to the continued protests which have been held weekly at Confederation Square and have included marches down George Street.

The following is a list of these charges:

25 charges under the Reopening Ontario Act

3 charges under the City of Peterborough bylaws

4 charges under the Highway Traffic Act

“Peterborough Police Service continues to encourage all residents to follow the provincial and public health measures which include staying home except for essential purposes and to wear masks and social distance if you are outside of your home,” police said.