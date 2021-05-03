Arrest made in Chemong Road gas station robbery in Peterborough: police

Send this page to someone via email

An arrest has been made in connection with a gas station robbery early Friday morning in Peterborough

The Peterborough Police Service says around 2 a.m. a man threatened a store clerk at a Chemong Road gas station and stole a large quantity of cigarettes and lottery tickets before fleeing on a bicycle.

Around 2:15 p.m. on Friday, police were called to a parking lot in the area of Monaghan Road and Chamberlain Street for reports of a suspicious man attempting to enter vehicles.

Police say officers located the man, who matched the description of the suspect in the gas station robbery. He was arrested without incident.

David Stocks, 36, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with robbery with violence and failure to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

Story continues below advertisement

He was held in custody and appeared in court on Saturday, at which time he was released and given a new court date of May 6, police said Monday.

“Peterborough Police would like to thank those who called about the suspicious male in the parking lot,” police stated.