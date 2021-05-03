Menu

Crime

Arrest made in Chemong Road gas station robbery in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 3, 2021 8:48 am
Peterborough police have arrested a suspect in a gas station robbery on April 30.
Peterborough Police Service

An arrest has been made in connection with a gas station robbery early Friday morning in Peterborough

The Peterborough Police Service says around 2 a.m. a man threatened a store clerk at a Chemong Road gas station and stole a large quantity of cigarettes and lottery tickets before fleeing on a bicycle.

Read more: Suspect sought following early morning robbery at Peterborough gas station, police say

Around 2:15 p.m. on Friday, police were called to a parking lot in the area of Monaghan Road and Chamberlain Street for reports of a suspicious man attempting to enter vehicles.

Police say officers located the man, who matched the description of the suspect in the gas station robbery. He was arrested without incident.

Trending Stories

David Stocks, 36, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with robbery with violence and failure to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

He was held in custody and appeared in court on Saturday, at which time he was released and given a new court date of May 6, police said Monday.

“Peterborough Police would like to thank those who called about the suspicious male in the parking lot,” police stated.

