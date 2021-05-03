BC Liberal MLA Mike Bernier has tested positive for COVID-19

Peace River South MLA Mike Bernier has tested positive for COVID-19.

The BC Liberal MLA started feeling symptoms earlier this week, soon after receiving the first dose of a vaccine. He is the first BC MLA to publicly report he has tested positive for COVID-19.

His wife has also contracted the virus. They are currently isolating in their home in Dawson Creek.

“We are all presently self-isolating and currently everyone is doing well. This came as a shock to all of us as we have been following all the public health guidelines, such as physical distancing, wearing masks, and avoiding indoor gatherings,” Bernier wrote on his Facebook page.

“As many of you may have seen on social media, I was vaccinated the week of April 26. The BC Centre for Disease Control told me I was exposed before I was vaccinated and that I was not infectious when I was at the Legislature from April 19-22.”

In mid-April the province announced Dawson Creek had the highest rate of COVID-19 per capita in the province and made the community a vaccine priority. The city had an infection rate of 552 per 100,000, people.

Bernier serves as the BC Liberal finance critic. Bernier served as BC Education Minister from 2015 to 2017.

Bernier says he will be spending time with family as he works towards recovering from the virus.

“I want to encourage everyone to get their vaccination as soon as possible. I caught the virus while following all protocols. The vaccine – any of the vaccines available – offer an added layer of protection. It well help all of us get back to a normal life,” Bernier said.