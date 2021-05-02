COVID-19: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on May 2

Here are the latest developments on the COVID-19 pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Sunday:
2nd Toronto-area hospital reports temporary oxygen delivery issue, officials insist supply line strong
Days after a Toronto hospital was forced to transfer 10 patients as a result of potential oxygen delivery risk due to a surge in COVID-19 patients, Global News has confirmed a Peel Region hospital has also experienced temporary issues recently.
A spokesperson for Trillium Health Partners (THP), which oversees Credit Valley Hospital, Mississauga Hospital, and Queensway Health Centre, said in a statement the facilities have seen increasing demand in response to patient admissions.
The spokesperson confirmed there was a recent issue with oxygen delivery at Mississauga Hospital, but didn’t say when the incident happened.
Read more: 2nd Toronto-area hospital reports temporary oxygen delivery issue, officials insist supply line strong
Ontario begins expanded vaccine rollout this week
The province says those 18 years of age and older living in one of 114 hot spot communities will be able to book their vaccine appointment through the province’s online portal beginning Monday at 8 a.m.
As of Thursday, those turning 50 and over this year in the rest of the province will be able to book a slot through the Ontario booking system, or directly through their public health units.
Ontario reports more than 3,700 new cases, 23 deaths
Ontario reported 3,723 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 470,465.
For comparison, last Sunday 3,947 cases were reported.
Twenty-three new deaths were also announced on May 2, bringing the provincial death toll to 8,102.
Provincial figures showed there are 1,961 people hospitalized with the virus (down by 191), with 895 in intensive care due to COVID-19 (down by five), 615 of whom are on a ventilator (down by 22).
However, the province noted that more than 10 per cent of hospitals did not submit their daily bed census for Sunday’s report — as is often the case on weekends — possibly causing the reported number of hospitalizations to be lower than it actually is.
Status of cases in the GTA
Ontario reported 3,723 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.
Of those:
- 1,198 were in Toronto
- 797 were in Peel Region
- 306 were in York Region
- 232 were in Durham Region
- 129 were in Halton Region
More than 76K additional vaccines administered in Ontario
As of Saturday evening, 5,324,369 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in Ontario, marking an increase of 76,685.
So far, 375,280 people in the province are considered to be fully vaccinated.
— With files from The Canadian PressView link »
Comments