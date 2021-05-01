B.C. woman running 30 marathons in 30 days to support Victoria hospitals

Send this page to someone via email

If the thought of running a marathon makes you anxious, what Yana Hempler has planned will probably make you break out in hives.

The experienced Victoria runner is planning to run 30 marathons — yes, that’s three-zero — in 30 days, starting Saturday.

“I’m not getting any younger, so it’s either now or never,” she told global news.

The grueling schedule will see Hempler lay down more than 1,265 kilometres over the month and — hopefully — raise half a million dollars for the Victoria Hospitals Foundation.

“We’re in a time right now where I know everyone needs a little more inspiration, especially our care team,” foundation spokesperson Avery Brohman said.

“When they know someone like Yana is doing something so powerful and so stressful itself – it certainly helps. You know, the care teams see this, they know they’re giving back to the hospital – and they’re so grateful.”

While the running challenge may seem nigh-on impossible to many British Columbians, Hempler has plenty of experience under her belt.

In 2013, she ran the entire length of Vancouver Island, and in 2015 she qualified for and conquered the Boston Marathon.

Last year, she committed to running a dozen marathons in as many days — raising $36,000 for the Victoria Hospitals Foundation.

As the COVID-19 pandemic, a marathon of its own, drags on, Hempler is confident she can eclipse that total.

“Our healthcare heroes need our support than ever before,” she said.

“This is my way of honouring them.”