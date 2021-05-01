2 arrested after New Brunswick RCMP seize drugs, drone and high-powered laser

Two people from Upper Sackville, N.B., have been arrested following a lengthy investigation in which the New Brunswick RCMP seized a high-powered laser, a drone and several types of drugs.
In a release, the RCMP said police have received several reports since December 2020 about a person aiming a high-powered laser at airplanes in the Sackville area.
During the investigation, the Sackville RCMP identified a “home of interest” on Haute Aboujagane Road and executed a search warrant on April 28.
“During the search, police observed drugs in plain sight. Members returned to the home and executed a second search warrant in relation to the drugs the following day,” the release said.
“During the two searches, police seized a high-powered laser, a drone with drugs and money hidden inside and a replica gun. Police also seized significant quantities of what is believed to be crack cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, hydromorphone pills and other prescription pills.”
Officers arrested a 36-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman, both from Upper Sackville. They were later released and are scheduled to appear in Moncton Provincial Court on Sept. 3.
The RCMP says the investigation is ongoing.
Comments