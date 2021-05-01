Menu

Canada

2 arrested after New Brunswick RCMP seize drugs, drone and high-powered laser

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted May 1, 2021 10:41 am
The Sackville RCMP have seized several types of drugs, a drone and a high-powered laser as part of an ongoing investigation. View image in full screen
The Sackville RCMP have seized several types of drugs, a drone and a high-powered laser as part of an ongoing investigation. RCMP

Two people from Upper Sackville, N.B., have been arrested following a lengthy investigation in which the New Brunswick RCMP seized a high-powered laser, a drone and several types of drugs.

In a release, the RCMP said police have received several reports since December 2020 about a person aiming a high-powered laser at airplanes in the Sackville area.

During the investigation, the Sackville RCMP identified a “home of interest” on Haute Aboujagane Road and executed a search warrant on April 28.

“During the search, police observed drugs in plain sight. Members returned to the home and executed a second search warrant in relation to the drugs the following day,” the release said.

“During the two searches, police seized a high-powered laser, a drone with drugs and money hidden inside and a replica gun. Police also seized significant quantities of what is believed to be crack cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, hydromorphone pills and other prescription pills.”

Police say the investigation is ongoing. View image in full screen
Police say the investigation is ongoing. RCMP

Officers arrested a 36-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman, both from Upper Sackville. They were later released and are scheduled to appear in Moncton Provincial Court on Sept. 3.

The RCMP says the investigation is ongoing.

