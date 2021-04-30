House damaged, but no one hurt in Friday morning Winnipeg blaze

Send this page to someone via email

A one-and-a-half-storey house on Church Street suffered significant water, smoke and fire damage after a Friday morning blaze, Winnipeg firefighters said.

Just before 10 a.m., the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) arrived at the house in the 400 block of Church, where crews encountered heavy smoke and flames.

View image in full screen WFPS vehicles at the scene of a house fire. Global News / Randall Paull

With the help of an aerosol fire-suppression tool, the Flameguard X-Tinguish FST, fire crews were able to reduce temperatures so firefighters could get inside safely, and the fire was under control by 11:22.

Story continues below advertisement

There were no injuries in the incident, although the building was damaged and neighbouring houses also suffered heat damage.

4:21 Spring arson prevention Spring arson prevention – Apr 19, 2021