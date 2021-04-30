Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

House damaged, but no one hurt in Friday morning Winnipeg blaze

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 30, 2021 4:47 pm
A Church Street house burns Friday morning. View image in full screen
A Church Street house burns Friday morning. Global News / Randall Paull

A one-and-a-half-storey house on Church Street suffered significant water, smoke and fire damage after a Friday morning blaze, Winnipeg firefighters said.

Just before 10 a.m., the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) arrived at the house in the 400 block of Church, where crews encountered heavy smoke and flames.

Read more: Winnipeg firefighters tied up with dozens of grass, wild fires

WFPS vehicles at the scene of a house fire. View image in full screen
WFPS vehicles at the scene of a house fire. Global News / Randall Paull

With the help of an aerosol fire-suppression tool, the Flameguard X-Tinguish FST, fire crews were able to reduce temperatures so firefighters could get inside safely, and the fire was under control by 11:22.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

There were no injuries in the incident, although the building was damaged and neighbouring houses also suffered heat damage.

Click to play video: 'Spring arson prevention' Spring arson prevention
Spring arson prevention – Apr 19, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireHouse FireWinnipeg fireWFPSWinnipeg firefighterswinnipeg house firefire-suppression tool

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers