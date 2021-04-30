Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

COVID-19 outbreak cases at Belleville General Hospital grow to 11

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted April 30, 2021 3:38 pm
Quinte Health Care says six staff members and five patients have tested positive for COVID-19 following an outbreak at Belleville General Hospital. View image in full screen
Quinte Health Care says six staff members and five patients have tested positive for COVID-19 following an outbreak at Belleville General Hospital. Global News

A COVID-19 outbreak at Belleville General Hospital has now spread to more people.

As of Friday, Quinte Health Care said 11 people have tested positive for COVID-19 on the Quinte 5 unit.

Of those cases, six involve staff members while five involve patients.

Read more: COVID-19 — Quinte Health Care officials update media on status of hospitals during 3rd wave

“All patients on the unit have been swabbed and staff who have worked on the unit continue to go for surveillance testing,” Quinte Health Care said.

Trending Stories

The outbreak was first declared Tuesday, with three staff members affected.

Since then, the unit has been closed to new non-COVID-19 admissions, but Quinte Health Care said patients who either test positive or who they believe to have COVID-19 will continue to be admitted to the unit.

Story continues below advertisement

All patients that were already admitted to Quinte 5 before the outbreak began will remain in the unit. They will be discharged when appropriate, Quinte Health Care said.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVIDCOVID-19 OutbreakBelleville General HospitalQuinte Health CareBelleville General Hospital outbreakBGH outbreakCOVID-19 outbreak Quinte 5Quinte 5 outbreak

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers