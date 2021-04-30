COVID-19 outbreak cases at Belleville General Hospital grow to 11

Send this page to someone via email

A COVID-19 outbreak at Belleville General Hospital has now spread to more people.

As of Friday, Quinte Health Care said 11 people have tested positive for COVID-19 on the Quinte 5 unit.

Of those cases, six involve staff members while five involve patients.

“All patients on the unit have been swabbed and staff who have worked on the unit continue to go for surveillance testing,” Quinte Health Care said.

The outbreak was first declared Tuesday, with three staff members affected.

Since then, the unit has been closed to new non-COVID-19 admissions, but Quinte Health Care said patients who either test positive or who they believe to have COVID-19 will continue to be admitted to the unit.

All patients that were already admitted to Quinte 5 before the outbreak began will remain in the unit. They will be discharged when appropriate, Quinte Health Care said.