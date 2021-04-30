Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg boy robbed at knifepoint en route to school, police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 30, 2021 2:56 pm
Winnipeg Police Service car. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Police Service car. Shane Gibson/Global News

Winnipeg police are investigating a knifepoint robbery that took place on Thursday morning in the Whyte Ridge area.

A youth was en route to school around 8:45 a.m., police said, when he was confronted at knifepoint by two suspects in their late teens, who demanded his bike and money.

Read more: Winnipeg teens busted for armed robbery Sunday night

The victim wasn’t injured in the incident. He reported it to his school’s principal, who called police, who are working with the Pembina Trails School Division in the investigation.

Trending Stories

The suspects are described as two male teens, six feet and five feet nine inches in height, who were wearing ski masks on their faces and armed with a knife when the robbery occurred.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Charges laid after man threatens Winnipeg bus riders with knife' Charges laid after man threatens Winnipeg bus riders with knife
Charges laid after man threatens Winnipeg bus riders with knife – Nov 1, 2019
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg policeArmed RobberymuggingPembina Trails School DIvisionKnifepoint RobberyWhyte Ridgeteen robberyyouth robbed

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers