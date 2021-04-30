Winnipeg boy robbed at knifepoint en route to school, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are investigating a knifepoint robbery that took place on Thursday morning in the Whyte Ridge area.

A youth was en route to school around 8:45 a.m., police said, when he was confronted at knifepoint by two suspects in their late teens, who demanded his bike and money.

Read more: Winnipeg teens busted for armed robbery Sunday night

The victim wasn’t injured in the incident. He reported it to his school’s principal, who called police, who are working with the Pembina Trails School Division in the investigation.

The suspects are described as two male teens, six feet and five feet nine inches in height, who were wearing ski masks on their faces and armed with a knife when the robbery occurred.

Story continues below advertisement

0:37 Charges laid after man threatens Winnipeg bus riders with knife Charges laid after man threatens Winnipeg bus riders with knife – Nov 1, 2019