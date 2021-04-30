B.C.’s travel ban road checks could start as early as Friday

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. government says police have no power to engage in an arbitrary vehicle or street check as part of enforcing the provincial ban on travelling across health regions.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth outlined the province’s enforcement measures Friday to restrict non-essential travel across B.C.

If the police have reasonable grounds to believe that a person has travelled for a non-essential purpose, they can direct the traveller to turn around and leave the region, Farnworth explained.

The RCMP will administer the road checks and can ask for a driver’s name, address and driver’s license. In order to enforce the order, they can ask for secondary identification confirming an address and ask for the purpose of travel. A driver is not required to provide documentation to support the travel claim.

At the discretion of the police, breaking the law could lead to a $575 fine.

“These restrictions on non-essential travel are saving lives, it’s in the best interest of all British Columbians to follow them, and I know most are given the significant drop we’ve seen in out of- region travel,” Farnworth said.

“But it is also important that we get enforcement right, and consider concerns raised by the public and incorporate the feedback received from racialized communities. I want to be clear that the intent of this order is not punishment, but rather education around non-essential travel prevention to protect us all from the spread of COVID- 19.”

He said pedestrians will not be stopped on the street and the enforcement measures will only be in effect at the road check site.

The road checks will be set up near ferry terminals and on highway corridors that connect different regions of the province and could start as early as Friday.

The road checks may be put in place at any time until the order is lifted at 12:01 a.m. on May 25, 2021.

The RCMP will use a dedicated team to manage and enforce road check locations, Farnworth said, adding it will fall under E Division’s discretion as to where these checks will take place.

During the first weekend of the new travel restrictions, BC Ferries vehicle traffic was down more than 25 per cent fleet-wide, and passenger traffic down more than 30 per cent, compared to the weekend before, the government said.

BC Parks has reported more than 5,000 cancellations in the past few weeks.

The province has been into three zones: Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley (Fraser Health and Coastal Health regions), Vancouver Island (Island Health region) and Northern/Interior (Interior Health and Northern Health regions).

The president of the National Police Federation, Brian Sauvé, said last week that his members were concerned about the safety and “ongoing lack of clarity” around the province’s proposed police enforcement.

“We understand the province’s need to keep communities safe in this ongoing and protracted pandemic,” he said.

“But, as we said earlier this week, many of our members are opposed to this proposal as it puts them at risk of public backlash, legal ambiguity, and risk of exposure and possible infection due to the continuing slow immunization roll-out for police in the province.”

As of Friday, more than 38 per cent of British Columbians have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

More to come.