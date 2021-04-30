N.S. police charge man in relation to 90 thefts of catalytic converters

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP said they have charged a man related to an investigation of more than 90 thefts of catalytic converters in many communities across Hants County and the Halifax Regional Municipality.

Catalytic converters are part of a vehicle’s exhaust system. Their purpose is to make car exhaust from internal combustion engines less toxic.

But the metals inside — especially platinum and rhodium — are worth the chance for some thieves.

In a release, police said that on April 21 they executed a search warrant at a home in Windsor where they found several catalytic converters.

Police also found “tools to commit thefts, clothing and electronic devices” at the home.

A 32-year-old man from Windsor was arrested as a result.

“Thefts of catalytic converters costs thousands of dollars for victims to replace. In some cases, victims are never able to use their vehicles again as a result,” the RCMP said in a statement.

Markus Benjamin Caldwell has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, theft under $5,000, mischief over $5,000, and operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited.

Police said he was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Windsor provincial court on June 29.

“Further arrests and charges are anticipated,” police added.

— with files from Nick Logan and Callum Smith