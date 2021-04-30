Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Senate to vote on Port of Montreal back-to-work legislation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 30, 2021 8:43 am
Click to play video: 'Port of Montreal workers furious over back-to-work legislation' Port of Montreal workers furious over back-to-work legislation
Striking dockworkers at the Port of Montreal say they are livid at the federal government's plan to force them back to work with legislation. The bill was passed on Thursday but still needs to make its way through the senate. Global's Olivia O'Malley has more.

A strike at one of Canada’s busiest ports could be coming to an end as the Senate prepares to deal with back-to-work legislation Friday that would force 1,150 dockworkers back on the job at the Port of Montreal.

The House of Commons approved the bill early Thursday morning, with the Conservatives joining forces with the minority Liberal government.

But it must still be passed by the Senate.

Trending Stories

READ MORE: House of Commons approves back-to-work legislation to end strike at Port of Montreal

The Canadian Union of Public Employees, which represents the dockworkers, has said the dispute was sparked when the Maritime Employers Association began imposing extended workday hours without consulting workers.

The union says workers would have willingly returned to the job had the employer simply ended the scheduling practice.

Story continues below advertisement

It says it will challenge the legislation, which it described as unconstitutional.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
LiberalsConservativesHouse of CommonsSenateback to work legislationPort of MontrealMaritime Employers AssociationPort of Montreal strikelongshoremenPort of Montreal dockworkers

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers