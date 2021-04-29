Menu

Canada

South Okanagan resident wins $50K from scratch-and-win ticket

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 29, 2021 1:51 pm
Sharon Dennison of Osoyoos purchased the ticket from a convenience store on Main Street and was at home when she scratched the lucky ticket. View image in full screen
Sharon Dennison of Osoyoos purchased the ticket from a convenience store on Main Street and was at home when she scratched the lucky ticket. B.C. Lottery Corporation

A South Okanagan woman says she was shocked after winning $50,000 on a scratch-and-win lottery ticket.

Sharon Dennison of Osoyoos purchased the ticket from a convenience store on Main Street and was at home when she scratched the Bingo Blast ticket.

“I was like ‘I have 4 corners, I have 4 corners!’” Dennison recalled after scratching the lucky ticket.

“I went to 7-Eleven and handed the ticket to the retailer. When they scanned it, the machine made a big noise and the amount popped up on the screen. I was so shocked I almost fell over!”

Dennison says she normally winters in Belize, and normally plays Sunday Bingo there, but has recently been playing the Bingo Blast tickets at home.

The $50,000 is the game’s top prize.

Dennison says she has no immediate plans regarding her windfall, but still called it exciting.

