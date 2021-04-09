Menu

Money

Penetanguishene, Ont., long-term care worker wins $3M in lottery

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted April 9, 2021 2:33 pm
A 47-year-old long-term care worker who lives in Penetanguishene, Ont., is $3 million richer after winning a top lottery prize.

Christopher Irvine, 47, thought he won $3,000 at first and had to double-check his ticket.

Northern Ontario couple wins $70M lottery jackpot — 'I started crying tears of joy'

“I couldn’t believe it,” he said. “I thought there were too many zeroes, so I had to double-check at the store. The clerk couldn’t believe it either.”

Irvine told his girlfriend and co-workers about his big win.

“My girlfriend said, ‘Don’t lie!’ and freaked out when she realized it was real,” he said. “I’m a big joker so everyone at work thought it was a joke, too”

Winning ticket for $70 million Lotto Max draw purchased in Sudbury region

Irvine said he plans to use his win to help family, invest and buy some TVs for the long-term care home he works at.

The winning ticket was purchased at Daisy Mart on Main Street in Penetanguishene.

