Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

2 Hamilton-area men win 6-figure prizes in OLG lotteries

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 16, 2021 10:45 am
Andrija Konjek and Zachary Thomas were six-figure winners in two separate OLG lottery games in March 2021. View image in full screen
Andrija Konjek and Zachary Thomas were six-figure winners in two separate OLG lottery games in March 2021. OLG

A pair of provincial lottery winners from Stoney Creek have pocketed six figures in the last month, according to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG).

Zachary Thomas says his “adrenaline went sky high” after discovering he was getting $125,000 after matching all eight numbers on the Daily KENO ticket he purchased from the Circle K on Highway 8.

The 26-year-old says the cash will go to family members who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I get as much joy helping others as I do from winning the lottery,” said Thomas.

Read more: Hamilton’s latest Lotto 6/49 winner thought he won a thousand, not a million

“This is an opportunity that will open many doors for me that would have taken a long time for me to work towards.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, retired grandfather Andrija Konjek says he’ll be arranging vacations with his family when it’s safe after a $743,000 win with the Lottario draw.

The 72-year-old said he’s just an occasional player and had to get his son to confirm the win since he wasn’t sure the ticket he bought at the Avondale on Highway 8 was worth anything.

“When I checked my ticket at the store, I saw the number ‘7’ and lots of numbers after,” said Konjek.

“I waited a few days and had my son check my ticket. My wife and I couldn’t believe it!”

Click to play video: 'Hamilton woman the first $500K winner in OLG’s Plinko' Hamilton woman the first $500K winner in OLG’s Plinko
Hamilton woman the first $500K winner in OLG’s Plinko – Feb 5, 2021

 

 

 

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton newsLotto MaxOlgStoney CreekOntario Lottery and Gaming Corporation6-49Hamilton lottery winLottariohamilton lottostoney creek newsstoney creek lotto winner

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers