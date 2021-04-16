2 Hamilton-area men win 6-figure prizes in OLG lotteries

Send this page to someone via email

A pair of provincial lottery winners from Stoney Creek have pocketed six figures in the last month, according to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG).

Zachary Thomas says his “adrenaline went sky high” after discovering he was getting $125,000 after matching all eight numbers on the Daily KENO ticket he purchased from the Circle K on Highway 8.

The 26-year-old says the cash will go to family members who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I get as much joy helping others as I do from winning the lottery,” said Thomas.

“This is an opportunity that will open many doors for me that would have taken a long time for me to work towards.”

Meanwhile, retired grandfather Andrija Konjek says he’ll be arranging vacations with his family when it’s safe after a $743,000 win with the Lottario draw.

The 72-year-old said he’s just an occasional player and had to get his son to confirm the win since he wasn’t sure the ticket he bought at the Avondale on Highway 8 was worth anything.

“When I checked my ticket at the store, I saw the number ‘7’ and lots of numbers after,” said Konjek.

“I waited a few days and had my son check my ticket. My wife and I couldn’t believe it!”

