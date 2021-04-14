Hamilton’s latest Lotto 6/49 winner thought he won a thousand, not a million

Send this page to someone via email

Jack Demerjian of Hamilton said it wasn’t until he put on his glasses that he discovered he’d won a million dollars with a 6/49 ticket and not the thousand he initially thought.

“I thought I won $1,002 because I didn’t have my glasses on,” said Demerjian recalling his first look during a stop on his drive home.

“I put my glasses on and checked again and I thought I was dreaming when I saw all these zeroes. I was shocked!”

The 57-year-old trade worker’s total winnings were $1,000,002 from the ticket bought at Little Short Store on Pinebush Road in Cambridge.

He also won $2 off an ENCORE ticket.

Demerjian plans to invest and save his win for retirement.

“It will be nice to not make decisions based on finances,” Demerjian said.

“It’s going to take a few days to sink in.”