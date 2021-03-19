Menu

Hamilton senior a millionaire after lotto win

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 19, 2021 12:05 pm
OLG

A 65-year-old Hamilton man is the latest millionaire in the city after collecting his MaxMillions prize from a late February draw.

Geoff Wybrew, who plays all the big OLG lotteries – Lotto Max, 6/49, and LOTTARIO – says this is his first big win.

Read more: Hamilton steelworker says win of almost $800K in lotto was ‘surreal’

“I sat down with my family and we were in disbelief – it’s surreal,” said Wybrew, who purchases all his tickets on OLG.ca

Trending Stories

The father of one, who picked up $1,000,005, says investing will be his gameplan for the winnings.

Lotto MaxOlgmaxmillions6-49Hamilton lottery winLottariohamilton lottogeoff wybrew

