Hamilton senior a millionaire after lotto win

A 65-year-old Hamilton man is the latest millionaire in the city after collecting his MaxMillions prize from a late February draw.

Geoff Wybrew, who plays all the big OLG lotteries – Lotto Max, 6/49, and LOTTARIO – says this is his first big win.

“I sat down with my family and we were in disbelief – it’s surreal,” said Wybrew, who purchases all his tickets on OLG.ca

The father of one, who picked up $1,000,005, says investing will be his gameplan for the winnings.

