COVID-19: 22 new cases for HKPR health region; outbreak lifted at Grafton Post Office

Another 22 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Thursday afternoon by the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit.

The new cases included 10 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, eight in Northumberland County and four in Haliburton County.

As a result, the number of active cases for the health unit jumped to 101, up from 85 on Wednesday. Northumberland County reports 49 active cases (up five), while the City of Kawartha Lakes now has 43 active cases (up seven) and Haliburton County reports nine (up four).

Variant cases of COVID-19 also continue to climb, now at 373, compared to 357 on Wednesday and 345 on Tuesday. Northumberland County has reported 231 variant cases, with 123 in the Kawarthas and 19 in Haliburton County.

Of the health unit’s 1,645 confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared 13 months ago, 1,486 cases are now deemed resolved (seven more since Wednesday) — approximately 91 per cent of the total.

Outbreaks

A new outbreak was declared late Wednesday at Transition House homeless shelter in Cobourg after an employee tested positive.

On Thursday, the health unit lifted the outbreak at the Grafton Post Office. The outbreak was declared April 18 after two employees tested positive. The post office resumed normal hours of operation on April 20, according to Canada Post.

Other active outbreaks in the health unit’s jurisdiction as of Thursday afternoon:

Summersweet Custom Design and Build Inc. in Haliburton County. Declared April 23. Case details were not available

Fenelon Court Long-term Care. Declared April 11 after three employees tested positive. On April 19, two more employees tested positive. On Tuesday, the home reported that all five staff cases have been resolved.

View image in full screen COVID-19 case data for Thursday, April 29, 2021. HKPR District Health Unit

Other data for Thursday:

Deaths: Unchanged at 71 — the last death was reported Tuesday in Northumberland County. Since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, there have been 56 deaths in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 14 in Northumberland and one in Haliburton County.

Hospitalized cases: 60 — one more since Wednesday. Three people are currently in an area hospital (down one since Wednesday), three in an intensive care unit (down one). Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reports nine admitted COVID-19 patients as of noon Thursday, down one since Wednesday.

Schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction detailed their reports of COVID-19 cases as of Monday.

Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board (school board does not specify if cases involve students or staff):

Cobourg Collegiate Institute in Cobourg: 1 case, Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board reports, down three since Wednesday.

Case resolved at CR Gummow Public School in Cobourg

Grafton Public School: 1 case, down three since Wednesday

Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington Catholic District School Board

None

Trillium Lakelands District School Board (TLDBS):

None

To book a vaccine appointment, visit the province’s booking website or phone 1-888-999-6488. Phone lines will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Vaccines are also available at a number of pharmacies within the health unit’s jurisdiction

Talk to the Doc

Dr. Natalie Bocking, the health unit’s medical officer of health is hosting two virtual “Talk with the Doc” information sessions to allow residents to learn more about COVID-19, the region’s situation, and the vaccine rollout.

Information sessions, both running from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., will be held on Tuesday, May 4 and Tuesday, May 18.

Both sessions will be live-streamed on the health unit’s YouTube channel. Recordings will also be available after the sessions have been completed.

“Staying informed goes hand-in-hand with staying safe during the pandemic,” said Bocking. “There is a lot of information out there about COVID-19 and we want to be sure our residents have the information they need to keep themselves and their families healthy and safe during this time.”

Anyone interested in participating can visit the health unit’s website for a link to the session: www.hkpr.on.ca. Participants can also pre-submit a question or topic for Bocking to address during the session. Bocking will not be providing any medical diagnosis and questions on the same topic may be themed together.

