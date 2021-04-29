Man dead after being shot in Hamilton alleyway: police

A man is dead after he was shot in an alley in Hamilton Wednesday night, Hamilton police say.
Emergency services were called to the area of Cannon Street East and Gibson Avenue for reports of shots fired at around 10:30 p.m.
Oolice said officers arrived and found a man in his 30s suffering from gunshot wounds.
Investigators said he was rushed to hospital in critical condition where he later died.
The Major Crime Unit is investigation.
There are no suspects at this time.
