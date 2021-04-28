Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

String of recent deaths prompts toxic drug warning from Surrey RCMP

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 28, 2021 7:53 pm
Click to play video: 'Five years since public health emergency declared in B.C. drug overdose crisis' Five years since public health emergency declared in B.C. drug overdose crisis
WATCH: B.C. wants possession of illicit drugs for personal use to be decriminalized, and will be reaching out to Ottawa to seek permission to do so. – Apr 14, 2021

A string of recent fatal overdoses in Surrey has prompted a warning to drug users from the RCMP.

Surrey RCMP says officers were called to six deaths believed to be linked to toxic street drugs in the week of April 21 to April 27.

Read more: B.C. paramedics respond to highest-ever number of overdose calls in a single day

Police said it wasn’t clear whether the drugs came from the same source, but officers believe the victims were using fentanyl, heroin or opiates.

“Five of the six decedents were located in private residences and it is believed that they were using drugs alone,” police said in a media release.

The fatalities bring the number of drug deaths in Surrey in April alone to at least 20, Mounties said. Officers in the city have been called to 70 fatal overdoses already in 2021.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Earlier this month, B.C. marked five years since the declaration of a public health emergency due to the overdose crisis.

Read more: ‘The same sadness and more lives lost’: Frontline workers reflect on 5 years of B.C.’s overdose crisis

In that time, more than 7,000 people have died of suspected illicit drug overdoses, driven by rampant toxicity in the supply of street drugs.

Police are urging anyone choosing to use drugs to never use alone, to monitor their dosage and to ensure that they have naloxone on hand.

Anyone who believes they are witnessing an overdose is urged to call 911 immediately.

Click to play video: 'Deadly drug cocktail a growing concern in B.C.’s overdose crisis' Deadly drug cocktail a growing concern in B.C.’s overdose crisis
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Surrey RCMPOverdoseFatal overdoseBC overdoseDrug warningSurrey overdosebc fatal overdosebc drug warningoverdoe warning

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers