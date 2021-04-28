Suspected drugs, shotgun seized from abandoned vehicle: Kelowna RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Suspected drugs and a shotgun were seized from a vehicle that briefly fled from police last week and was later abandoned.

Kelowna RCMP say the seizure happened during the early hours of Friday, April 23, following an attempt by an officer to stop the vehicle.

Police say an officer had witnessed the vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Casorso and Lanfranco roads just before 4 a.m.

“The vehicle refused to stop and was located a short time later abandoned in the 1300 block of Ladner Road,” said Kelowna RCMP.

Prior to it being towed, police say the vehicle was examined, with officers seizing a large amount of suspected illicit drugs, drug trafficking paraphernalia and a shotgun.

Kelowna RCMP say no charges have been laid, but that the investigation is ongoing.

