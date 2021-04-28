Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Suspected drugs, shotgun seized from abandoned vehicle: Kelowna RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 28, 2021 8:23 pm
A photo showing the suspected drugs and shotgun seized from a vehicle last week in Kelowna. View image in full screen
A photo showing the suspected drugs and shotgun seized from a vehicle last week in Kelowna. Kelowna RCMP

Suspected drugs and a shotgun were seized from a vehicle that briefly fled from police last week and was later abandoned.

Kelowna RCMP say the seizure happened during the early hours of Friday, April 23, following an attempt by an officer to stop the vehicle.

Police say an officer had witnessed the vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Casorso and Lanfranco roads just before 4 a.m.

Read more: Kelowna RCMP find cache of stolen bikes; owners sought

“The vehicle refused to stop and was located a short time later abandoned in the 1300 block of Ladner Road,” said Kelowna RCMP.

Prior to it being towed, police say the vehicle was examined, with officers seizing a large amount of suspected illicit drugs, drug trafficking paraphernalia and a shotgun.

Story continues below advertisement

Kelowna RCMP say no charges have been laid, but that the investigation is ongoing.

Click to play video: 'Trio sentenced for working large-scale Lumby drug-lab' Trio sentenced for working large-scale Lumby drug-lab
Trio sentenced for working large-scale Lumby drug-lab
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeKelownaOkanagancentral okanaganDrug TraffickingKelowna RCMPIllicit drugsAbandoned Vehicleseized drugsseized shotgundrug trafficking paraphernalia

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers