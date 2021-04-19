Kelowna RCMP release image in hopes of identifying mystery man

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna RCMP is publicly releasing surveillance images of a man in the hopes of advancing an investigation of an alleged criminal offence.

The image was captured on the afternoon of March 4 at a local business in the Rutland area of Kelowna, B.C., police said.

The unknown adult male is described as Caucasian, aged 30 to 35, around 6 feet tall with an athletic build. He is wearing:

– grey baseball hat

– black jacket

– grey t-shirt

– jeans

– black athletic shoes

Details regarding the nature of the allegations are not being released at this time, RCMP said.

We are turning to the public in an effort to positively identify the person captured in this surveillance video, said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP.

If you know who this is or you are the person in this photograph, please come forward to the police.

If you have information regarding the identity of the man in the photos, you are urged to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.