Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Alleged drug-impaired driver taken off road: Kelowna RCMP

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted April 20, 2021 4:24 pm
An alleged drug-impaired driver was pulled over by police Tuesday morning. View image in full screen
An alleged drug-impaired driver was pulled over by police Tuesday morning. Global News

Concerning reports from a member of the public led Kelowna RCMP to suspending a driver’s licence early Tuesday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m., reports of a person driving on the sidewalk at the intersection of Springfield Road and Cooper Road were called in to police.

A police officer attended and conducted a traffic stop.

Read more: Allegedly impaired driver charged in fatal 2019 Coquitlam crash

The driver allegedly exhibited signs and symptoms of impairment of drugs, according to police.

A 32-year-old man was issued a 24-hour driving prohibition under the B.C. Motor Vehicle Act.

This instance highlights the importance of our relationship with our community,” says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

Story continues below advertisement

“Because this citizen took it upon themselves to report this incident, we were able to stop this driver’s dangerous behaviour before he or anyone was injured.”

Click to play video: 'RCMP unveils new 4-year strategic plan for policing in Kelowna' RCMP unveils new 4-year strategic plan for policing in Kelowna
RCMP unveils new 4-year strategic plan for policing in Kelowna
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
KelownaOkanagancentral okanaganKelowna RCMPBC RCMPImpaired DriverDrug Impaired

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers