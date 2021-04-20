Alleged drug-impaired driver taken off road: Kelowna RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Concerning reports from a member of the public led Kelowna RCMP to suspending a driver’s licence early Tuesday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m., reports of a person driving on the sidewalk at the intersection of Springfield Road and Cooper Road were called in to police.

A police officer attended and conducted a traffic stop.

The driver allegedly exhibited signs and symptoms of impairment of drugs, according to police.

A 32-year-old man was issued a 24-hour driving prohibition under the B.C. Motor Vehicle Act.

“This instance highlights the importance of our relationship with our community,” says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

“Because this citizen took it upon themselves to report this incident, we were able to stop this driver’s dangerous behaviour before he or anyone was injured.”

