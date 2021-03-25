Menu

Crime

Allegedly impaired driver charged in fatal 2019 Coquitlam crash

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 25, 2021 10:54 pm
Aristotle Lagace has been charged in a fatal 2019 crash in Coquitlam that left one man dead. View image in full screen
Aristotle Lagace has been charged in a fatal 2019 crash in Coquitlam that left one man dead.

A 33-year-old man has been charged with a slew of offences in connection with a 2019 collision in Coquitlam that left a man dead and two others injured.

Coquitlam RCMP say the crash happened around 7:20 p.m. on May 23 on Schoolhouse Road near Lucille Star Drive.

A male driver of one of the vehicles was killed.

Read more: Multiple vehicles, pedestrians involved in Coquitlam crash that left 1 dead, 1 injured

Police say their investigation determined that the other driver, Aristotle Lagace, was “well in excess of the legal limit.”

Trending Stories

Lagace is facing multiple charges, including impaired driving causing death and impaired driving causing bodily harm.

He is due in Port Coquitlam Provincial Court on April 26.

Click to play video: 'Shocking results from commercial vehicle checks on B.C. roads' Shocking results from commercial vehicle checks on B.C. roads
Shocking results from commercial vehicle checks on B.C. roads – Mar 3, 2020
