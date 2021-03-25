Allegedly impaired driver charged in fatal 2019 Coquitlam crash

Send this page to someone via email

A 33-year-old man has been charged with a slew of offences in connection with a 2019 collision in Coquitlam that left a man dead and two others injured.

Coquitlam RCMP say the crash happened around 7:20 p.m. on May 23 on Schoolhouse Road near Lucille Star Drive.

A male driver of one of the vehicles was killed.

Police say their investigation determined that the other driver, Aristotle Lagace, was “well in excess of the legal limit.”

Lagace is facing multiple charges, including impaired driving causing death and impaired driving causing bodily harm.

He is due in Port Coquitlam Provincial Court on April 26.

