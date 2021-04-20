Penticton RCMP and BC Coroners Service investigating Okanagan Lake drowning

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 53-year-old Penticton man drowned in Okanagan Lake on Monday, according to Penticton RCMP.

Witnesses say they observed the man swimming by himself near the shore, but quickly disappeared from view.

The man was then spotted, seemingly in distress.

A witness entered the water and was able to bring the man onto shore, where they then began cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

“Unfortunately, the swimmer, a local Penticton resident, wasn’t able to be resuscitated and later passed away in hospital,” said Const. James Grandy, a Penticton RCMP spokesperson.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the man’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Once on scene, emergency crews continued life-saving efforts while he was being transported to hospital.

The B.C. Coroners Service is also investigating the man’s death.

Due to the privacy of the deceased, neither organization will be releasing or confirming his identity.