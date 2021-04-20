Menu

Canada

Penticton RCMP and BC Coroners Service investigating Okanagan Lake drowning

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted April 20, 2021 2:24 pm
A 53-year-old man drowned in Okanagan Lake on Monday. View image in full screen
A 53-year-old man drowned in Okanagan Lake on Monday. Global News

A 53-year-old Penticton man drowned in Okanagan Lake on Monday, according to Penticton RCMP.

Witnesses say they observed the man swimming by himself near the shore, but quickly disappeared from view.

The man was then spotted, seemingly in distress.

A witness entered the water and was able to bring the man onto shore, where they then began cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

Read more: ‘A heroic act on river’s edge’: Good Samaritan saves drowning man in North Vancouver

“Unfortunately, the swimmer, a local Penticton resident, wasn’t able to be resuscitated and later passed away in hospital,” said Const. James Grandy, a Penticton RCMP spokesperson. 

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the man’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Once on scene, emergency crews continued life-saving efforts while he was being transported to hospital.

Read more: Amid rash of B.C. drownings, the biggest risk in the water may be overconfidence: report

The B.C. Coroners Service is also investigating the man’s death. 

Due to the privacy of the deceased, neither organization will be releasing or confirming his identity. 

Click to play video: 'Vernon Search and Rescue says equipment donation will make water searches faster' Vernon Search and Rescue says equipment donation will make water searches faster
Vernon Search and Rescue says equipment donation will make water searches faster – Feb 15, 2021
Okanaganpentictonsouth okanaganokanagan lakeBC RCMPBC Coroners Servicepenticton rcmpBC DrowningOkanagan drowning

