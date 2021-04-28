COVID-19: B.C. sets new hospitalization records, adds 841 new cases and 5 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia set new records for COVID-19 hospitalizations Wednesday, as it reported 841 new cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths.

There were 515 people in hospital, 171 of whom were in critical or intensive care, both new records.

In a written statement, health officials said there were 8,009 active cases, along with 11,657 people isolating due to possible exposure.

OF the new cases, 171 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 541 were in the Fraser Health region, 35 were in the Island Health region, 74 were in the Interior Health region and 20 were in the Northern Health region.

More than 1.6 million people, accounting for more than 31 per cent of B.C.’s population, have now received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Anyone who is over the age of 18 is encouraged to register for their vaccination. People aged 59 and up can now book an appointment to be immunized, with eligibility for people aged 58 opening at midnight.

B.C. has recorded 127,889 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began and 1,576 deaths.

