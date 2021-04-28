Menu

Canada

As strike continues, Commons to debate back-to-work legislation for Port of Montreal dockworkers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 28, 2021 4:09 pm
Port of Montreal workers picket on the second day of their strike Tuesday, April 27, 2021 in Montreal. View image in full screen
Port of Montreal workers picket on the second day of their strike Tuesday, April 27, 2021 in Montreal. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

The House of Commons is set to sit late into the night debating legislation to put an end to the strike involving 1,150 dockworkers at the Port of Montreal.

Labour Minister Filomena Tassi says the bill is a matter of life and death because the strike has left essential medical supplies and pharmaceuticals sitting in shipping containers as the COVID-19 pandemic rages.

Operations at the port came to a halt after the dockworkers began a strike Monday morning, causing a complete shutdown at one of Canada’s busiest ports, through which millions of tonnes of goods flow each year.

READ MORE: Ottawa tables back to work bill to end strike at Port of Montreal

Workers at the port have been without a contract since December 2018 and started to refuse overtime and weekend work earlier this month.

The union previously held a 10-day strike in August.

The bill has been panned by opposition parties and the dockworkers’ union but Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole has said his party will support it because of the potential damage a prolonged strike could cause to Canada’s economy.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
