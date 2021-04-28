Calgary Black Chambers Society announces creation of new scholarship fund

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Black Chambers Society says 15 scholarships are up for grabs through its newly announced scholarship fund.

The organization says the Calgary Black Chambers Scholarship Fund (CBCSF) was established to highlight the achievements of Black students in the city.

“In a year where students have faced unprecedented pressures, we are working to alleviate some of the financial hurdles they’ve met,” a news release stated.

"In a year where students have faced unprecedented pressures, we are working to alleviate some of the financial hurdles they've met," a news release stated.

"The Calgary Black Chambers believes these scholarships will shine a spotlight on our best Black students."

Seven of the 15 scholarships available are funded through members and named to honour the legacy of Black Canadians, including John Ware, Olivier Le Jeune, Viola Desmond and Anderson Ruffin Abbott.

The remaining eight scholarships are paid for by private donors and corporate partners.

Scholarship applications for the 2021-22 school year are open until June 15.

Launched in 2019, the Calgary Black Chambers is a non-profit organization that works to create positive change on behalf of Calgary’s BIPOC professionals and students through advocacy, fellowship and mentorship.