Country 105 host Robyn Adair to retire after three decades

After 32 years as a personality on Country 105, Robyn Adair is hanging up her headphones.

Her longtime radio home will be rebranded “Robyn 105” to mark the occasion on Friday.

Adair will be joined by Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi and other special guests from 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. to wish her a happy retirement.

Adair called her career at Calgary’s country radio station “a dream come true for me.”

“It’s been a ridiculous amount of fun and I have had the chance to do things in this career that I couldn’t have imagined when I was starting out,” Adair said in a statement.

A co-host on the award-winning morning show The Odd Squad, Adair said she’s long been looking forward to retire early.

“While I have absolutely no doubt that I won’t miss waking up at 3:30 a.m., I will certainly miss Roger, my friends at the station and all the listeners who have welcomed me into their lives,” Adair said.

I cannot overstate the dedication, passion, humility, sacrifice and exemplary leadership @Country105_FM’s Robyn Adair has invested into the good of our community. We are all richer for her significant contributions. Be sure to call in and leave a message of thanks today! 🙌🏼 https://t.co/J2gFEQmYD1 — paulbrandt (@paulbrandt) April 26, 2021

Ronnie Stanton, western regional program director at Corus Entertainment, said Country 105 and mornings won’t be the same without Adair.

“Robyn is amazing talent and has been a key contributor to the station over the last three decades,” Stanton said.

Originally from Saskatchewan, Adair started her career in 1985, broadcasting in communities like Canmore, Red Deer and Edmonton.

She joined Country 105 in 1989 and has been an active part of community efforts like the Country 105 Caring for Kids Radiothon, which has raised $38 million over the past 18 years for the Alberta Children’s Hospital.

During her time at the radio station, Country 105 and The Odd Squad have won several Personality and Station of the Year awards from the Canadian Country Music Association. The Odd Squad has also received Personality of the Year nominations from the Country Music Association and the Academy of Country Music.