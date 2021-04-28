Menu

Entertainment

East Coast Music Awards push virtual bash to June from May

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 28, 2021 12:49 pm
Classified performs at the 2018 East Coast Music Awards gala in Halifax on Thursday, May 3, 2018. View image in full screen
Classified performs at the 2018 East Coast Music Awards gala in Halifax on Thursday, May 3, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

The East Coast Music Awards are now set for a virtual edition on June 10.

Organizers say they’ve selected the new date after hopes of hosting an in-person ceremony in Sydney, N.S., in May were dashed by a recent surge of COVID-19 cases in the region.

READ MORE: N.S. rapper Classified and folk-pop singer Rose Cousins lead ECMA nominations

The ECMAs will stream online through Facebook and YouTube.

Further details on the virtual show will be announced over the coming weeks.

Leading nominees at this year’s ceremony include rapper Classified with eight nods and singer-songwriter Rose Cousins with six.

Last week, planners of the awards ceremony bumped the show from its original date in early May when it became clear a gathering wouldn’t be possible.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Nova ScotiaSydneyEast Coast Music Awards

