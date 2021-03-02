N.S. rapper Classified and folk-pop singer Rose Cousins lead ECMA nominations

A rapper and singer-songwriter from Nova Scotia, along with folk singer Rose Cousins, lead this year’s nominations for the East Coast Music Awards.

Classified of Enfield, N.S., whose real name is Luke Boyd, leads the pack with eight nominations, while Rose Cousins, who lives in Halifax, leads with six.

Musicians Beòlach, Catherine MacLellan, David Myles, Neon Dreams, and Rich Aucoin received four nods each.

READ MORE: Canadian rapper Classified releases song to empower those who feel ‘powerless’

For this year’s event, the East Coast Music Association (ECMA) said it’s made some important changes, such as creating a new African Canadian Artist of the Year award and making all showcase submissions free.

The ECMA said further announcements, including showcasing artists, conference details, and more, will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

A full list of music award nominations is listed below: