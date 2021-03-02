N.S. rapper Classified and folk-pop singer Rose Cousins lead ECMA nominations

A rapper and singer-songwriter from Nova Scotia, along with folk singer Rose Cousins, lead this year’s nominations for the East Coast Music Awards.
Classified of Enfield, N.S., whose real name is Luke Boyd, leads the pack with eight nominations, while Rose Cousins, who lives in Halifax, leads with six.
Musicians Beòlach, Catherine MacLellan, David Myles, Neon Dreams, and Rich Aucoin received four nods each.
For this year’s event, the East Coast Music Association (ECMA) said it’s made some important changes, such as creating a new African Canadian Artist of the Year award and making all showcase submissions free.
The ECMA said further announcements, including showcasing artists, conference details, and more, will be unveiled in the coming weeks.
A full list of music award nominations is listed below:
Music Nominees
African Canadian Artist of the Year
- Joe Bowden
- Keonté Beals
- Miokal
- Owen O’Sound Lee
- Shelley Hamilton
- Zamani
- Classified – Time EP (Producer: Classified)
- Joel Plaskett – 44 (Producer: Joel Plaskett)
- Neon Dreams – The Happiness Of Tomorrow (Producers: Corey LeRue, PJ Bianco, Nathaniel Motte, Scott Effman, Adrian Morris)
- Rachel Beck – Stronger Than You Know (Producer: Daniel Ledwell)
- Rose Cousins – Bravado (Producer: Rose Cousins)
Children’s Entertainer of the Year
- Bingly and The Rogues
- Dr G
- Matt the Music Man
- Silly Robbie
- The Swinging Belles
Classical Composition of the Year
- Andrew Staniland – Peter Quince at the Clavier
- Bekah Simms – Granitic
- Derek Charke – Tree Rings
- Dinuk Wijeratne – The Spirit and the Dust
- Emily Doolittle – Doolittle: Minute Études Excerpts (Live)
- Peter-Anthony Togni – Sea Dreams
Classical Recording of the Year
- Charke-Cormier Duo – Bathymetric Terrains
- Duo Concertante – Franz Schubert Music for Violin and Piano
- Sarah Hagen – Women of Note
- Sarah Slean, Symphony Nova Scotia, Bernhard Gueller – Sarah Slean and Symphony Nova Scotia
- Steve Cowan and Adam Cicchillitti – Focus
Contemporary Roots Recording of the Year
- Catherine MacLellan – Coyote
- Coco Love Alcorn – Rebirth
- Émilie Landry – Arroser les Fleurs
- Mike McKenna Jr. – At the Edge of the World
- Rose Cousins – Bravado
Country Recording of the Year
- Brooklyn Blackmore – Get A Little Crazy
- Laurie LeBlanc – When It’s Right It’s Right
- Lawrence Maxwell – Almost Natural
- Norma MacDonald – Old Future
- The Heavy Horses – With Darkness In My Eyes
Dance Recording of the Year
- BRDGS & FWLR – Suspicious
- Cloverdale – Keep Dancing EP
- Karate Kactus – Shut Up And Say It
- Kin Crew x LNY TNZ – No Limits EP
- PINEO & LOEB – Free ft. Liinks & Kayo
Electronic Recording of the Year
- ELEPHANT SKELETONS – SLEEP
- grej – In Search Of…
- Rich Aucoin – United States
- Scientists of Sound – The Beginning (Of the Beginning of the End)
- Sparkee – Moon Mist
Enregistrement francophone de l’année
- Émilie Landry – Arroser les Fleurs
- Joey Robin Haché – TRENTE
- Les Hay Babies – Boîte aux lettres
- Matt Boudreau – Armageddon
- Menoncle Jason – La grosse piastre
Folk Recording of the Year
- David Myles – Leave Tonight
- Dylan Menzie – Lost In Dreams
- Jennah Barry – Holiday
- Rube & Rake – Leaving With Nothing
- Sherman Downey – New Beautiful
Group Recording of the Year
- Beòlach – All Hands
- Jessica Rhaye & the Ramshackle Parade – Just Like a Woman: Songs of Bob Dylan
- Les Hay Babies – Boîte aux lettres
- Rube & Rake – Leaving With Nothing
- Sorrey – In Full Bloom
Indigenous Artist of the Year
- Alan Syliboy & The Thundermakers
- Mike Bern
- SHiFT FROM THA 902
- Silver Wolf Band
- Wolf Castle
Inspirational Recording of the Year
- Jordan Musycsyn – Around The Fire
- Justin Fancy – Sure Beats a Good Time
- Kristen Martell – Coming Home
- Martine Kelsey – Sweet Hallelujah
- Natasha Blackwood – Ease Back
Instrumental Recording of the Year
- Beòlach – All Hands
- grej – In Search Of…
- Maxim Cormier – Maxim and Gervais Cormier: Live at the Fortress of Louisbourg
- Sarah Hagen – Women of Note
- Taktus – Mirrored Glass
- Wrong Planet Band – Wrong Planet Band
Jazz Recording of the Year
- Anteater – Anteater
- Joe Bowden – ROOTS – Tales of the Urban Yoda
- Joel Miller – UNSTOPPABLE
- Lee Park – Lee Park
Loud Recording of the Year
- Diner Drugs – As Is
- Hero’s Last Rite – Behind the Darkest Days
- Sonic Detour – Sonic Detour
- Sound Drown – Selfish Reasons
- WinterheartH – Riverbed Empire
Pop Recording of the Year
- BRDGS – ie+
- Kim Harris – Heirloom
- KINLEY – KINLEY
- Rachel Beck – Stronger Than You Know
- Sorrey – In Full Bloom
R&B/Soul Recording of the Year
- Kam Sparks – “Witness” feat. Jamie Sparks
- Keonté Beals – KING
- Rey D – “Loyal”
- aRENYE – 23//97
- Zamani – Outside
Rap/Hip-Hop Recording of the Year
- Atay & JAX – Last Night
- Classified – Time EP
- Owen O’Sound Lee – “Listen”
- SHiFT FROM THA 902 – This Ones For You EP
- Wolf Castle – Gold Rush
Rising Star Recording of the Year
- Beauts – Dalliance
- Braden Lam – Inside Four Walls
- Hauler – Hauler
- Mike McKenna Jr. – At the Edge of the World
- Moira Bren – 6 Is Green
- Rube & Rake – Leaving With Nothing
Rock Recording of the Year
- Beauts – Dalliance
- Chris Colepaugh – 2019
- Kestrels – Dream or Don’t Dream
- Like A Motorcycle – Dead Broke
- Nap Eyes – Snapshot of a Beginner
Roots/Traditional Recording of the Year
- Beòlach – All Hands
- Matthew Byrne – Matthew Byrne with the Lady Cove Women’s Choir – In Concert
- Maxim Cormier – Maxim and Gervais Cormier: Live at the Fortress of Louisbourg
- Pretty Archie – Running For Cover
- Rum Ragged – The Thing About Fish
Solo Recording of the Year
- Catherine MacLellan – Coyote
- Classified – Time EP
- David Myles – Leave Tonight
- Dylan Menzie – Lost In Dreams
- Rose Cousins – Bravado
Song of the Year
- Classified – Good News feat. Breagh Isabel (Producer: Classified)
- Like A Motorcycle – Wide Awake (Producer: Howard Redekopp)
- Neon Dreams – Sick of Feeling Useless (Producer: Nathaniel Motte)
- Rachel Beck – Warrior (Producer: Daniel Ledwell)
- Rich Aucoin – Walls (Producers: Rich Aucoin, Joel Waddell, Kevin Maher)
Songwriter of the Year / Compositeur ou compositrice de l’année
- Catherine MacLellan
- Classified
- David Myles
- Joel Plaskett
- Rose Cousins
