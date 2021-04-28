Obstruction charges against two New Brunswick RCMP officers dropped

Send this page to someone via email

The labour association representing RCMP members says it’s pleased obstruction charges against two officers in New Brunswick have been dropped.

National Police Federation president Brian Sauve said Wednesday in a news release the charges against Cpl. Mathieu Potvin and Const. Eric Pichette were dropped Monday.

Potvin and Pichette were among three officers charged with obstruction in December 2020; the police have refused to release information about the case.

Sauve says Crown prosecutor Claude Hache told a court in Moncton, N.B., on Monday that new evidence indicated there were no longer reasonable grounds for a conviction.

A spokesperson for the Justice Department confirmed Monday that new evidence had come to light that was sufficient for the department to conclude a reasonable prospect of conviction no longer existed. The department said the evidence is privileged and cannot be disclosed.

The third RCMP member charged in the case, Const. Graham Bourque, is awaiting a decision on the same matter and is scheduled to appear in court on May 17.