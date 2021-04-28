Three alleged drunk drivers taken off North Okanagan roads in single night

Send this page to someone via email

Proactive traffic enforcement and assistance from the public helped police identify and remove three impaired drivers from the road in the Armstrong area Monday night

“Impaired driving continues to pose a significant risk to our communities and we will continue to target those who choose to take those risks,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

The first driving prohibition was issued around 7:45 p.m. on Highway 97 near Westside Road outside of Vernon.

An officer was conducting patrols and stopped a passenger car for exceeding the posted speed limit.

According to RCMP, the officer also observed the vehicle swerving as it travelled northbound on the highway.

Police said observations at the scene led the investigator to believe the driver’s ability to operate his vehicle was impacted by alcohol.

The driver, a 29-year old Saskatchewan man, was issued a three-day immediate roadside prohibition after failing a breath test administered by the officer using a roadside screening device.

A short time later at around 9 p.m., police stopped a vehicle on Wood Avenue in Armstrong after it was observed committing a traffic offence.

According to police, the officer on scene administered a breath test after suspecting the driver was impaired by alcohol.

Police said the driver, a 32-year-old Armstrong woman, failed the test and was issued a 90-day driving prohibition under the B.C. Motor Vehicle Act.

The vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

Later the same night at around 10:15 p.m., a motorist called police to report the vehicle they were following on Highway 97-A was swerving all over the road and was possibly impaired.

Officers in the area intercepted and stopped the vehicle as it continued southbound on the highway.

According to police, a breath test was administered and as a result, the driver, a 32-year old Vernon man, was issued a seven-day driving prohibition.

“Everyone plays an important role in keeping our roads safe,” said Terleski. “We want to acknowledge and thank the public for their ongoing support by continuing to report impaired drivers to police.”

