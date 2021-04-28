Ottawa man, 54, accused of exposing himself to youth at Billings Bridge: police

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa police have charged a 54-year-old man after he allegedly exposed himself to two people under the age of 18 at a south-end shopping centre in early April.

Police said Wednesday the charges stem from an incident on April 2 when two young women were approached by a man in the parking lot of Billing Bridge Plaza.

The suspect exposed himself and then “performed a sexual act” before fleeing, driving a large silver SUV, police said.

Investigators believe there have been similar incidents in the area since last March and are looking to find other victims.

The suspect is described as a man in his 50s and roughly six feet tall with an average build and grey hair.

In instances where privacy is a concern and police are aware of the suspect’s whereabouts, releasing both his name and description could prejudice the ongoing investigation, an OPS spokesperson told Global News on Wednesday.

Ottawa police have chosen to release a description of the man to aid other potential victims in coming forward rather than release his name, as that has been deemed more relevant information to other possible victims.

Once the investigation has wrapped up, police will be able to release his name.

Anyone with information is asked to call 613-236-1222 ext. 5944 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

