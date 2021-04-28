Menu

Health

Quebec reports almost 1,100 new COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted April 28, 2021 11:06 am
Click to play video: 'QC woman dies of blood clot after receiving AstraZeneca vaccine' QC woman dies of blood clot after receiving AstraZeneca vaccine
A Quebec woman, 54, has died from a blood clot in her brain after she received the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, marking Canada's first death linked to the shot. As Mike Armstrong reports, health officials insist the vaccine's benefits continue to outweigh the rare risks.

As the COVID-19 health crisis continues, Quebec is reporting 1,094 new cases and 12 more deaths Wednesday.

The vaccination campaign saw another 50,312 shots given for more than 2.9 million to date. The province has also now opened appointments to anyone who is pregnant.

Hospitalizations related to the novel coronavirus dropped by 24 to 643. This includes 161 patients in intensive care, a decrease of nine from the previous day.

Trending Stories

READ MORE: Family of Quebec woman who died of blood clot after AstraZeneca vaccine urges vigilance

When it comes to screening, authorities say 40,379 tests were administered Monday, the latest day for which that information is provided.

The caseload, which remains one of the highest in the country, stands at 347,690. Recoveries, meanwhile, have now topped 326,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Over the course of the pandemic, 10,908 Quebecers have died. However, the death toll was changed Wednesday after an investigation found two previously reported fatalities were not related to the pandemic.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus newscovid-19 newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaCOVIDQuebec coronavirusquebec covidQuebec vaccinationQuebec Covid Cases

