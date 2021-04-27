Menu

Canada

Waterloo Region COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration open for people 45+ in priority neighbourhoods

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 27, 2021 5:04 pm
Waterloo Public Health says residents over the age of 45 in certain high-priority neighbourhoods will be allowed to pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccination on Wednesday.

The agency says people born prior to 1977 and live in four Kitchener areas, Vanier/Rockway, Country Hills, Alpine/Laurentian and Victoria Hills/Cherry Hill as well as Shades Mills in Cambridge and Columbia/Lakeshore in Waterloo are all eligible to pre-register.

Read more: Waterloo Region adds over 8,000 new COVID-19 vaccinations as total reaches 183,097

On Tuesday morning, the province announced it was opening vaccinations for those 45 and up in 114 high-risk neighbourhoods which it had designated as hotspots.

In Waterloo Region, those actually only include areas within the N2C postal code but a spokesperson for the task force told Global News that some factors led to the inclusion of differing areas.

“Other neighbourhoods were added based on community engagement, local social determinants of health and COVID-19 case data,” spokesperson Sharon Ord said in an email.

Read more: COVID-19 outbreak declared across Waterloo Regional Police Service

The task force says it is also working with priority groups to look for ways to increase access to vaccines high-priority neighbourhoods.

The agency recommends pre-registering through the region’s website.

