CUPE accuses New Brunswick provincial government of forcing strike action

Send this page to someone via email

Leadership at the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) in New Brunswick say Premier Blaine Higgs is forcing their members to strike as lengthy contract negotiations reach a standstill.

CUPE Local 1251 announced Tuesday it had filed a notice of deadlock in negotiations with the New Brunswick Labour and Employment Board.

The local represents about 800 provincial correctional officers, human service councillors, laundry workers and custodians.

Chris Curran, president of CUPE Local 1251, said members have been without a contract for nearly four years.

“And the government still refuses to bargain fairly,” Curran told a virtual news conference. “Premier Higgs is forcing a strike on essential workers and the province of New Brunswick, the public. It’s unbelievable and it’s unethical.”

Story continues below advertisement

CUPE said four locals have now declared deadlocks.

Local 1418, which represents human resource development officers, social workers, housing program officers, probation officers, correctional program officers, human rights officers and others announced its impasse last week.

On April 12, the Labour and Employment Board confirmed a deadlock between New Brunswick Community College management and CUPE Local 5017, which represents tradespeople, custodians and maintenance staff.

CUPE National Servicing Representative Mike Davidson said Local 1251 members work in dangerous conditions dealing with everything from soiled hospital linens to violent criminals.

He said workers “have not missed a beat” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With the rising costs and everything in our communities, without any real wage increases, this provincial government is sending this province into a recession,” Davidson said.

Davidson said the cost of living has increased 8.4 per cent over the last four years. He said members would need at least that in the form of a wage increase just to keep up.

Higgs has imposed a one-year wage freeze on non-unionized civil servants and would like to do the same with union employees. He envisions a three per cent increase over the life of a four-year deal.

Read more: CUPE defends representation of licensed practical nurses in New Brunswick

Story continues below advertisement

Speaking at Tuesday’s provincial COVID-19 briefing, Higgs said he expects to have a good path forward with all public sector workers.

“I’m hopeful that — as I am appreciative of everyone here of the work they’ve done — they, too, will will be appreciative that we come out the other side of this with a province, with an economy that is still intact,” Higgs said.

“We remain open to discussing with CUPE on areas where we can collaborate to find savings that would fund additional wage increases and still achieve our objective to position the province for a lasting recovery while not harming the quality of public services or raising taxes,” said Jennifer Vienneau, director of communications for the New Brunswick Finance Treasury Board.

Local 1251 said it was sending a letter to Higgs Tuesday to request a meeting.