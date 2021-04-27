Vancouver police issue warning after art instructor accused of sexually assaulting child

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police are warning the public about the alleged sexual assault of a child last month by a private art instructor.

Police said that on March 22, 50-year-old Shao Zhai Chen allegedly sexually assaulted a nine-year-old student while teaching an art class out of his home near East 64th Avenue.

“This is a very disturbing incident where a child was left under the care of an adult and that adult allegedly took advantage of her,” Const. Tania Visintin with the Vancouver police said in a release.

Chen has now been charged with one count of sexual assault, one count of sexual interference and one count of invitation to sexual touching.

Police said they are releasing details about what happened as they are concerned there may be other children that visited Chen’s home and could have more information about this investigation.

Chen is five feet eight inches tall with black and white hair and wears glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call VPD investigators at 604-717-0604.