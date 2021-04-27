SaskTel addressing uptick in international spam calls to Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

SaskTel is asking Saskatchewan residents to ignore incoming international spam calls.

The company said it is aware of the recent spike in these types of calls and is working to block as many calls as possible.

“If you receive an unexpected call from another country, we advise you to ignore the call and do not call the number back,” SaskTel said in a press release Tuesday.

“If you do answer the call, hang up immediately. If you call the international phone number, long-distance charges may apply.”

SaskTel said the issue is spread nationwide impacting not only customers, but also service providers across the country.

“The majority of nuisance calls, including scams, are generated by computer-dialers that able spammers to dial many numbers at once,” SaskTel said.

“SaskTel is taking active steps to block these spam calls and will continue to monitor this situation.

“We also continue to work with the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) and others in our industry to implement solutions to combat this problem.”

Local police services in Regina and Saskatoon are telling people to avoid calling the station, as there is nothing they can do.

“We are aware of a recent influx of scam calls from international numbers. Please ignore the calls and block the numbers. There is no need to report to police at this time,” Regina police said in a Tweet.

“Phone service providers are monitoring the situation and taking steps to block the calls.”

Saskatoon police said they’ve also received several messages and calls surrounding these international spam calls.

“Unfortunately there is little that we as a police service can do to stop these calls from happening,” Saskatoon police said in a Tweet.

