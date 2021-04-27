COVID-19: Ottawa community vaccination clinics opening more appointments for May

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa is opening up COVID-19 vaccination appointments for the first four weeks of May as the province lowers the age limit for residents living in “hot spot” communities.

The city said in a release Tuesday that it has confirmed delivery for the next month of vaccine shipments, allowing it to open up appointments from May 1-28 at its community clinics.

Any resident aged 60 or older (born in 1961 or earlier) can currently register appointments via the provincial booking system or by calling 1-833-943-3900 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Ottawa had been holding back booking new appointments past the end of April as it awaited confirmation of forthcoming vaccine shipments and will add additional dates into June when more doses are similarly confirmed.

Now that new appointments are available, pregnant people in Ottawa can also get a vaccination appointment. These populations can immediately call the provincial booking line for an appointment, but those who pre-registered Monday with OPH will be contacted with details for their vaccination shortly.

Ontario also announced Tuesday that it would lower the age limit to anyone 45 or older (born in 1976 or earlier) for those living in an Ottawa neighbourhood with postal codes beginning K1T, K1V or K2V. These residents, who live in communities dubbed COVID-19 “hot spots,” can now book a vaccine appointment at a city-run clinic via the provincial system.

These communities differ from, but overlap with, some of the 21 high-priority neighbourhoods previously identified by Ottawa Public Health. Adult residents in these vulnerable communities will continue to be vaccinated via pop-up clinics and other targeted strategies.

Also up for vaccination shortly are licensed child-care workers in Ontario. As of Thursday, these workers will be able to book appointments via the provincial phone line.

In order to get a vaccination, child-care workers will need a letter from their employer, which must be taken to the appointment.

Currently only licensed workers in this group are eligible, with vaccinations available for staff at unlicensed child-care settings “in the coming weeks,” according to the city.

The city meanwhile reminds residents that walk-ins will not be accepted at any city-run vaccination clinic.

