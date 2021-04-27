COVID-19: Peterborough Public Health vaccine supply to be redeployed to Ontario hot-spots

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health says some people eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine may need to wait a little longer as some of its vaccine supply will be redeployed to case hot spots in Ontario.

During Tuesday’s media briefing on the pandemic, Dr. Rosana Salvaterra, medical officer of health, noted the health unit and others will assist other hot spots in the province by redeploying up to 50 per cent of its vaccine supply over the next three weeks, aiming to avert potentially 23,000 to 25,000 new cases, mostly in young adults, which in turn could prevent a “significant number of hospitalization, and ICU admissions and deaths.”

She calls the vaccine allocation a “relative shortage” rather than an absolute shortage.

“We need to do this — and we need to also stay at home and continue to adhering to public health measures so that we can get through this critical surge,” she said.

Salvaterra says the redeployment plan may put the health unit’s vaccination rollout behind schedule by four weeks. However, she noted Ontario’s vaccine supply is “set to double” by May 17 with further shipments from companies such as Pfizer, around the same time Ontario’s current stay-at-home order may be lifted.

“And we will see wait-times shrink and access open up,” she said.

Health board chair Andy Mitchell echoed the sentiment, but said that he had “mixed emotions” about the move and that it’s important to direct a limited resource to where it’s needed most.

“It needs to be just that — a short-term disruption,” he said.

The health unit has opened additional vaccine appointments for the first two weeks of May at the Evinrude Centre in Peterborough for those currently eligible for a vaccine, she said, adding that “now is the time” for those still waiting for a vaccine who have yet to book an appointment.

“Perhaps not as many as we would have liked but I am supporting the temporary reduction of vaccines to places like Peterborough because it is what makes the most sense,” she said.

Pharmacy supplies of vaccine are separate from the health unit, however, Salvaterra said she was advised Tuesday morning that the AstraZeneca vaccine supply for Ontario pharmacies will be depleted “in the next few days” as this month’s shipment was cancelled by the manufacturer.

As of Monday afternoon, the health unit reported 76 active cases of COVID-19.

Vaccination appointments can be made either online at any time or by calling 249-494-5631 from Mondays to Fridays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Residents looking to cancel vaccination appointments are also asked to contact the call centre at 249-494-5631.

Peterborough pharmacies offering the AstraZeneca vaccine to anyone ages 40 and older: Costco Pharmacy at The Parkway, Walmart and Rexall, both on Chemong Road and High. St. Guardian. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies.

