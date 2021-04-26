COVID-19: Active cases fall to 76 for Peterborough area, 4 outbreak outbreaks in region

Send this page to someone via email

Following 22 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, Peterborough Public Health reported another four new cases on Monday.

On the health unit’s COVID tracker update issued at 4:21 p.m ,the health unit reports 76 active cases of COVID-19, up from 92 reported on Sunday. The health unit reported 10 new cases on Saturday, and 12 on Sunday with five more were added from previous days.

A week ago active cases were at 123 in the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

As of Monday there are 409 variant of concern cases, up from 404 about 24 hours earlier. The first confirmed variant of concern — a B.1.1.7 variant, first reported in the U.K. — was reported on Feb. 23.

Of the health unit’s 1,179 cumulative cases since the pandemic was declared 13 months ago, 1,090 are now resolved (up from 1,069 on Sunday) — approximately 92 per cent of the health unit’s total cases.

Outbreaks

Over the weekend, the health unit reported a workplace outbreak (#6) over. No case details were ever provided on the outbreak which was declared on April 15.

No new outbreaks have been reported, leaving four active outbreaks in the city:

Champlain College residence (E/F tower): Declared April 16. Case details not provided but Trent University reports 6 student residence cases, six fewer than Friday. There were 18 reported a week ago on April 19. The university says not all cases may be linked to the Champlain College outbreak.

Workplace # 5 in Peterborough: Declared April 13, no case details were provided.

Congregate living facility # 3 in Peterborough: Declared April 11, no case details provided.

Empress Gardens Retirement Residence: Declared March 22 when a resident tested positive. There have been two residents who died in hospital due to COVID-19 complications. Another resident and staff member tested positive on April 16. On Wednesday, April 21 an additional resident had a positive test and a negative one and as a result must quarantine.

Since the pandemic was declared, the health unit has dealt with 245 COVID-19 cases (up from 243 reported on Friday) associated with 39 outbreaks.

Other COVID-19 data for Monday:

Close contacts: 247, up from 245 on Sunday. There were 295 reported on Friday.

47 cases have required hospitalized care since the pandemic was declared and eight required the intensive care unit, both stats unchanged since Friday.

Fleming College: Reports no cases related to its Sutherland Campus in the city.

Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Reports 13 COVID-19 inpatients — unchanged since Friday — and at least 60 patient transfers from other areas, five more since Friday.

Death toll: 13 since the pandemic was declared, two linked to outbreak at Empress Gardens Retirement Residence; one to the Severn Court Student Residence outbreak in Peterborough; three associated with a November 2020 outbreak at Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough.

More than 49,550 people have been tested for COVID-19.

Since Friday, cases related to Armour Heights Public School in Peterborough and Hastings Public School were cleared. Other school cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction:

Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board (board does specify if student or staff):

None

Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington Catholic District School Board: (As of April 19, board will not be reporting new cases of COVID-19 involving staff and students unless the cases are connected those who are currently working or learning in-person in school):

St. Alphonsus Catholic Elementary School in Peterborough — 2 cases, unchanged since Wednesday, April 14.

Holy Cross Catholic Secondary School in Peterborough — 1 case

Vaccination

Vaccination appointments can be made either online at any time or by calling 249-494-5631 from Mondays to Fridays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Residents looking to cancel vaccination appointments are also asked to contact the call centre at 249-494-5631.

Peterborough pharmacies offering the AstraZeneca vaccine to anyone ages 40 and older: Costco Pharmacy at The Parkway, Walmart and Rexall, both on Chemong Road and High. St. Guardian. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies.

