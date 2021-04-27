Menu

Crime

28-year-old man serving manslaughter sentence wanted on Canada-wide warrant

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted April 27, 2021 10:51 am
Jordan Mendez is currently serving a two-year, four-month and 16-day sentence for manslaughter. View image in full screen
Jordan Mendez is currently serving a two-year, four-month and 16-day sentence for manslaughter. Police handout

A 28-year-old man is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant as a result of a breach of his statutory release, the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E) Squad said.

Jordan Mendez is currently serving a two-year, four-month, and 16-day sentence for manslaughter.

He is also being investigated by the South Simcoe Police Service for firearms-related offences.

Mendez is described as five feet 11 inches, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo that says, “RIP Mom 1958-2008” on his right forearm, the word “Mendez” on his left forearm, and a crown on his left arm.

Read more: Canada-wide warrant issued for federal offender known to frequent southwestern Ontario

Mendez is known to frequent Toronto, Barrie, Innisfil and York Region.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 1-866-870-7673 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

