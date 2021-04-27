28-year-old man serving manslaughter sentence wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Send this page to someone via email

A 28-year-old man is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant as a result of a breach of his statutory release, the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E) Squad said.

Jordan Mendez is currently serving a two-year, four-month, and 16-day sentence for manslaughter.

Media Release: FEDERAL OFFENDER WANTED – Photo of Jordan Mendez attached – https://t.co/PCqphTUsYT The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public’s assistance in locating… pic.twitter.com/wadZsj1uvm — Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) April 27, 2021

He is also being investigated by the South Simcoe Police Service for firearms-related offences.

Mendez is described as five feet 11 inches, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo that says, “RIP Mom 1958-2008” on his right forearm, the word “Mendez” on his left forearm, and a crown on his left arm.

Mendez is known to frequent Toronto, Barrie, Innisfil and York Region.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 1-866-870-7673 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

