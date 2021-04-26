Menu

Health

Saskatoon waste water analysis predicts surge of COVID-19 cases coming

By Ryan Kessler Global News
Posted April 26, 2021 10:58 pm
Click to play video: 'Researchers using waste water to track COVID-19 in Saskatoon, Indigenous communities' Researchers using waste water to track COVID-19 in Saskatoon, Indigenous communities
WATCH: A project out of the University of Saskatchewan using waste water to track COVID-19 in Saskatoon has received federal funding – Feb 22, 2021

The latest round of waste water analysis in Saskatoon indicates there could be a significant increase in COVID-19 cases in the city.

From April 16 to April 20, the presence of RNA load in Saskatoon’s waste water increased by 312 per cent compared to the previous week up to April 15, according to a team of University of Saskatchewan (USask) researchers.

Read more: Wastewater samples point to rising COVID-19 variant cases in Saskatoon: professor

“This rapid increase in viral RNA load in the waste water is expected to be predictive of a rapid increase in new cases in Saskatoon,” reads a bulletin from USask’s Global Institute for Water Security posted Monday.

“The last time viral load in the waste water was comparable to these levels (November 2020), Saskatoon saw case numbers rise to >100 per day in the following week(s).”

Because the novel coronavirus can be detected through human feces before a person might exhibit symptoms, the analysis is viewed as a signal of what COVID-19 case counts might look like seven to 10 days later.

Read more: COVID-19: Saskatchewan’s total infections exceed 40K with deaths at 476

The B.1.1.7 variant of concern, first detected in the United Kingdom, represents 86 per cent of the viral RNA load in Saskatoon’s waste water — a seven-per cent increase from the previous week, according to the researchers.

The P1 variant, first detected in Brazil, and B.1.351, first detected in South Africa, were not found in Saskatoon’s waste water.

Click to play video: 'How waste water could provide clues for COVID-19 research' How waste water could provide clues for COVID-19 research
How waste water could provide clues for COVID-19 research – Jun 27, 2020
