Canada

N.B. First Nation locates sunk crab fishing boat off Cheticamp, N.S.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 26, 2021 3:36 pm
N.B. First Nation locates sunk crab fishing boat off Cheticamp, N.S. - image View image in full screen
File/Global News

A search team has located a snow crab fishing boat operated by a New Brunswick First Nation that sank off the coast of Cape Breton, N.S., earlier this month.

Elsipogtog Coun. Ruth Levi says community members found the wreckage of the FV Tyhawk on Sunday afternoon off the coast of Cheticamp, N.S.

Read more: N.B. First Nation confirms names of missing, dead fishers whose boat capsized

Levi says the search team used an underwater camera to locate the boat and was able to see its name written on the side of the hull.

The Tyhawk sank on April 3 with five men aboard.

Four fishermen were pulled from the water, but one of them was declared dead shortly after. The search continues for the boat’s captain, Craig Sock.

Levi says the search team included Elsipogtog Chief Arren Sock and fishermen from the community.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
