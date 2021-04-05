Menu

Canada

N.B. First Nation confirms names of missing, dead fishers whose boat capsized

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 5, 2021 1:10 pm
Search and rescue technicians are hoisted by a Cormorant helicopter during a Canada-United States coast guard ceremony in Halifax. View image in full screen
Search and rescue technicians are hoisted by a Cormorant helicopter during a Canada-United States coast guard ceremony in Halifax. Andrew Vaughan / The Canadian Press

A New Brunswick First Nation is identifying the fisher who died and the fisher who is missing after their boat capsized off the coast of Cape Breton.

Councillor Ruth Levi of the Elsipogtog First Nation said today that Seth Monahan, a deckhand aboard the FV Tyhawk, has died, and that captain Craig Sock is still missing.

Read more: Search suspended for missing fisher off coast of Nova Scotia

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre suspended its search indefinitely for the missing fisher Sunday night.

Four of FV Tyhawk’s five members were pulled from the water Saturday after their boat capsized off Cheticamp, N.S. Monahan was confirmed dead later that day.

Harsh weather and freezing rain hampered search efforts on Saturday and Sunday.

Levi says the community held a candlelight vigil for the men Sunday night.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Cape BretonFishingElsipogtog First NationJRCCJoint Rescue Coordination Centrecapsized boatFishing VesselFV Tyhawk

