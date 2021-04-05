N.B. First Nation confirms names of missing, dead fishers whose boat capsized

Send this page to someone via email

A New Brunswick First Nation is identifying the fisher who died and the fisher who is missing after their boat capsized off the coast of Cape Breton.

Councillor Ruth Levi of the Elsipogtog First Nation said today that Seth Monahan, a deckhand aboard the FV Tyhawk, has died, and that captain Craig Sock is still missing.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre suspended its search indefinitely for the missing fisher Sunday night.

Four of FV Tyhawk’s five members were pulled from the water Saturday after their boat capsized off Cheticamp, N.S. Monahan was confirmed dead later that day.

Harsh weather and freezing rain hampered search efforts on Saturday and Sunday.

Levi says the community held a candlelight vigil for the men Sunday night.

