Fiery collision on Highway 403 near Brantford, Ont., injures 3: Ontario Provincial Police

The westbound Highway 403 in Brant County is closed after a fiery multi-vehicle crash.

Ontario Provincial Police say a tractor trailer burst into flames at Middle Townline Road, between Woodstock and Brantford, just before 1 p.m. Monday after it collided with a few vehicles.

UPDATE ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy403 between Oxford Rd 55 #Woodstock and Middle Townline Rd #Brantford – both directions CLOSED following serious collision and vehicle fire, #OPP on scene. ^lm — OPPCommunicationsWR (@OPP_COMM_WR) April 26, 2021

The highway is closed in both directions between Oxford Road 55 and Middle Townline Road.

Three people have been taken to hospital with minor injuries.

More to come…



