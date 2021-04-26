Fiery collision on Highway 403 near Brantford, Ont., injures 3: Ontario Provincial Police

The westbound Highway 403 in Brant County is closed after a fiery multi-vehicle crash.
Ontario Provincial Police say a tractor trailer burst into flames at Middle Townline Road, between Woodstock and Brantford, just before 1 p.m. Monday after it collided with a few vehicles.
The highway is closed in both directions between Oxford Road 55 and Middle Townline Road.
Three people have been taken to hospital with minor injuries.
More to come…
