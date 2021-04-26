Menu

Traffic

Fiery collision on Highway 403 near Brantford, Ont., injures 3: Ontario Provincial Police

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted April 26, 2021 3:22 pm
OPP are investigating a crash on the 403 near Brantford. View image in full screen
OPP are investigating a crash on the 403 near Brantford. Don Mitchell / Global News

The westbound Highway 403 in Brant County is closed after a fiery multi-vehicle crash.

Read more: 1 person dead, 2 injured, in Brant County crash: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police say a tractor trailer burst into flames at Middle Townline Road, between Woodstock and Brantford, just before 1 p.m. Monday after it collided with a few vehicles.

Story continues below advertisement

The highway is closed in both directions between Oxford Road 55 and Middle Townline Road.

Trending Stories

Three people have been taken to hospital with minor injuries.

More to come…

