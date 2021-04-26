Menu

Crime

Perth County OPP charge Tillsonburg man in sex assault investigation

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted April 26, 2021 12:35 pm
FILE.
FILE. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Perth County OPP say a man from Tillsonburg is facing charges in connection with an incident Friday night northwest of Stratford involving a suspect and victim who met on an online dating application.

Police say they “received a report of a sexual assault that had just occurred” just after 11 p.m. Friday inside a vehicle on Road 125 south of Line 36.

Read more: Toronto-area man charged in alleged sexual assault in Niagara

According to police, a 17-year-old victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending Stories

A Tillsonburg man, 20, has been charged with sexual assault, assault and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

Read more: Suspect sought in sexual assault deemed a hate crime in Hamilton, police say

If you believe you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual violence, the province offers online information here.

Additional information, community resources and support are also available here

