Peterborough motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injures in collision near Bancroft: OPP

Bancroft OPP say a motorcyclist from Peterborough suffered life-threatening injuries following a collision on the weekend.

Officers around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday were called to a reported collision between a motorcycle and a car on Highway 28 in Faraday Township, just south of Bancroft.

Police say both vehicles were travelling southbound when the collision occurred.

The motorcyclist — a 51-year-old man from Peterborough — was transported to an area hospital by ambulance with life-threatening injuries.

OPP on Monday said the investigation into the collision is ongoing.

