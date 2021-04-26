Peterborough motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injures in collision near Bancroft: OPP

Bancroft OPP say a motorcyclist from Peterborough suffered life-threatening injuries following a collision on the weekend.
Officers around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday were called to a reported collision between a motorcycle and a car on Highway 28 in Faraday Township, just south of Bancroft.
Police say both vehicles were travelling southbound when the collision occurred.
The motorcyclist — a 51-year-old man from Peterborough — was transported to an area hospital by ambulance with life-threatening injuries.
Trending Stories
OPP on Monday said the investigation into the collision is ongoing.
ATV and motorcycle safety: How to be in control on the trails and roads
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments