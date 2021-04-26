Police continue to investigate after cyclist killed in Elmira over weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police are continuing to investigate after a cyclist died after being hit by a pickup truck in Woolwich over the weekend.

Police say emergency services were called to Arthur Street North near Florapine Road in Elmira at around 6:50 p.m. on Friday for the reported collision.

They say a local 48-year-old man was cycling north on Arthur Street when he was hit from behind by a GMC pickup truck, which was being driven by an 18-year-old Mount Forest man.

Police say the cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

They are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.